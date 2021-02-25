Parkgene (GENE) Trading Down 65% Over Last Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 65% lower against the dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $618,997.81 and approximately $27.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.43 or 0.00728130 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00032074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00037131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060274 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Parkgene Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.