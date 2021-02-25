Parkland (PKI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parkland (TSE:PKI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$39.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.58. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$45.91. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.85.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.82.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

