Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

