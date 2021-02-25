Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parsons by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 470,813 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Parsons by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after buying an additional 402,232 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,916,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,821,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PSN. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of PSN opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.