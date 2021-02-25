Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Parsons has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $2,187,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 48.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.