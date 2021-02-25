Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%.

PSN traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.26. 768,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,243. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Parsons has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

