Particl (PART) Price Down 27.9% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Particl has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $21,794.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,769,211 coins and its circulating supply is 9,733,032 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

