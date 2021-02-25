Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 8.4%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares fell 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.48. 2,039,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,655,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

The firm has a market cap of $827.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

