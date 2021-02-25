Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) stock traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$9.60. 266,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,031. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$797.65 million and a P/E ratio of 43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 10,000 shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$333,900.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

