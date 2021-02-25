Passage Bio (PASG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Passage Bio to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ PASG traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,513. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

