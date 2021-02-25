Patientory Price Tops $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $10,202.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patientory has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.00743182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00036436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00041726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003735 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

