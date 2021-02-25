Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $541,647.53 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 6,571 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $541,647.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,208.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PATK stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.21. 321,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,530. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

