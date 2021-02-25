Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 94,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 227,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

