Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

