Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD opened at $131.88 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

