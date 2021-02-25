Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,149 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,855,000 after purchasing an additional 285,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 229,389 shares during the period.

IUSB stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

