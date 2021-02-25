Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $98.46.

