Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $103,137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

