Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $726.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $826.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.88. The company has a market capitalization of $697.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,490.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

