Patriot Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Live Oak Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

