Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,325 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

