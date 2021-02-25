Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 147,871 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 17.3% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $114,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.