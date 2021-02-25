Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,521 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,521 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $392.83 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.