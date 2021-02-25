Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,723 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,458.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after buying an additional 189,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 64,788 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,660,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VDC stock opened at $170.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day moving average is $168.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.