Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,159 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,159 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,570,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $3,078,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $129.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

