Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,925 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $67.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85.

