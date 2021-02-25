Patron Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. Patron has a total market cap of $762,332.45 and $6,367.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00054776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.90 or 0.00740780 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00036928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

