PAYCENT Trading 40.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $138,768.24 and $24.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.89 or 0.00718074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00030417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00035925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003725 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

