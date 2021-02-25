Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

