Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 251,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $40,469,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.67.

PAYC stock opened at $386.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

