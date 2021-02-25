Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $386.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

