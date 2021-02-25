Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $386.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.15 and a 200-day moving average of $371.99. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.67.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

