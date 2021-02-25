PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 6.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PYPL stock traded down $10.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.85. The company had a trading volume of 583,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,024. The firm has a market cap of $299.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.