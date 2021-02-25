PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $251.42 and last traded at $253.94. Approximately 13,328,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,941,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.07.

Specifically, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $297.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

