PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 1,125,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 335,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

PBFX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $744.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.30%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

