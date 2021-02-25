PBF Logistics’ (PBFX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

NYSE PBFX opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

