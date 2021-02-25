PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Issues Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $8.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.64. 93,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,052. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

