Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) dropped 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 4,552,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,419,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $427.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,380 shares of company stock worth $66,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peabody Energy by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

