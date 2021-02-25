PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $26.93 million and $408,492.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00714957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003697 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 494,440,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,568,935 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.