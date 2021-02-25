Peel Hunt Upgrades LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) to “Hold”

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSL Property Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSLPF remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. LSL Property Services has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

