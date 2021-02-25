Peel Hunt Upgrades LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSL Property Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSLPF remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. LSL Property Services has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.