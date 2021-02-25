Peerplays (PPY) Price Up 207.5% This Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $148,582.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded up 207.5% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.48 or 0.00483894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00065412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00080617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00073550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.31 or 0.00457883 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

