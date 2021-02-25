Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $182.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

PEGA traded down $8.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,855. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -170.78 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $148.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $1,214,696. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

