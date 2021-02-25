Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Macquarie from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.33. The company had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,696. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.