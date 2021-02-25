Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEGA. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.77. 1,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,855. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,696. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 675.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,401,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,401,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,839 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after purchasing an additional 640,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,960,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,565 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.