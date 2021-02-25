PegNet (PEG) Market Cap Hits $581,817.71

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $581,817.71 and approximately $3,051.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00499414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00066376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00081747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00476032 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

