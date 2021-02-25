Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Down 8.8%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.37 and last traded at $109.69. Approximately 3,950,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,492,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.79.
In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $6,450,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
