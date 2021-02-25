Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Down 8.8%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.37 and last traded at $109.69. Approximately 3,950,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,492,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $6,450,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

