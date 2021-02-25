PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $58.59 and last traded at $58.85. Approximately 1,166,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 909,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

Specifically, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,715 shares of company stock worth $16,023,825. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.