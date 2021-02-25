Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $80.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PAG traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 206,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,658. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

