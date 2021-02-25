Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $80.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.
PAG traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 206,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,658. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
