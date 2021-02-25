People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,638,798 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

