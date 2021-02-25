Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $13.04. 806,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 413,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $903.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $801,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,638.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,578 shares of company stock worth $3,149,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

